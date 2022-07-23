Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reactant The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reactant, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the least amount of product is the limiting reactant. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Limiting Reagent Concept

Theoretical Yield The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be generated from a given amount of reactants, as calculated from the balanced chemical equation. It is determined by using the limiting reactant to find out how much product can be formed under ideal conditions, assuming complete conversion and no losses during the reaction. Recommended video: Guided course 03:09 03:09 Percent Yield in Reactions