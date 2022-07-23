Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 107

Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C4H6O3) with salicylic acid (C7H6O3) to form aspirin (C9H8O4) and acetic acid (C2H4O2). The balanced equation is: C4H6O3 + C7H6O3 → C9H8O4 + C2H4O2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 3.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density = 1.08 g/mL) and 1.25 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.22 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of aspirin. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Limiting Reactant

The limiting reactant is the substance that is completely consumed first in a chemical reaction, thus determining the maximum amount of product that can be formed. To identify the limiting reactant, one must compare the mole ratios of the reactants based on the balanced chemical equation. The reactant that produces the least amount of product is the limiting reactant.
Limiting Reagent Concept

Theoretical Yield

The theoretical yield is the maximum amount of product that can be generated from a given amount of reactants, as calculated from the balanced chemical equation. It is determined by using the limiting reactant to find out how much product can be formed under ideal conditions, assuming complete conversion and no losses during the reaction.
Percent Yield in Reactions

Percent Yield

Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product obtained from the reaction to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage and is calculated using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100. This value helps assess how well the reaction proceeded and can indicate potential losses or inefficiencies.
Percent Yield in Reactions
