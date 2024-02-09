Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the case of ethanol, the balanced equation for its combustion is C2H5OH + 3O2 → 2CO2 + 3H2O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the stoichiometry involved and the theoretical yield of products.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine how much of each substance is consumed or produced. In this question, stoichiometry is essential for calculating the theoretical yield of water produced from the combustion of ethanol, which is then compared to the actual yield to find the percent yield.