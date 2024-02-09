Skip to main content
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Chapter 4, Problem 108

The combustion of liquid ethanol (C2H5OH) produces carbon dioxide and water. After 4.62 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) is allowed to burn in the presence of 15.55 g of oxygen gas, 3.72 mL of water (density = 1.00 g/mL) is collected. Determine the percent yield for the reaction. (Hint: Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol.)

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Combustion Reaction

A combustion reaction is a chemical process in which a substance reacts rapidly with oxygen, producing heat and light. In the case of ethanol, the balanced equation for its combustion is C2H5OH + 3O2 → 2CO2 + 3H2O. Understanding this reaction is crucial for determining the stoichiometry involved and the theoretical yield of products.
Stoichiometry

Stoichiometry involves the calculation of reactants and products in chemical reactions based on the balanced equation. It allows us to determine how much of each substance is consumed or produced. In this question, stoichiometry is essential for calculating the theoretical yield of water produced from the combustion of ethanol, which is then compared to the actual yield to find the percent yield.
Percent Yield

Percent yield is a measure of the efficiency of a chemical reaction, calculated by comparing the actual yield of a product to the theoretical yield. It is expressed as a percentage using the formula: (actual yield / theoretical yield) × 100%. In this scenario, calculating the percent yield of water produced from the combustion of ethanol will provide insight into the reaction's efficiency.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 1.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

Textbook Question

Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 18.9 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)

Textbook Question

Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C4H6O3) with salicylic acid (C7H6O3) to form aspirin (C9H8O4) and acetic acid (C2H4O2). The balanced equation is: C4H6O3 + C7H6O3 → C9H8O4 + C2H4O2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 3.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density = 1.08 g/mL) and 1.25 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.22 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of aspirin. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.

Textbook Question

A hydrochloric acid solution will neutralize a sodium hydroxide solution. Look at the molecular views showing one beaker of HCl and four beakers of NaOH. Which NaOH beaker will just neutralize the HCl beaker? Begin by writing a balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction.

Open Question
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KHSO3(aq) + HNO3(aq) c. Aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous lead(II) nitrate.
Textbook Question

Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →

