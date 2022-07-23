Chapter 4, Problem 35
For each of the acid–base reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of each acid necessary to completely react with and neutralize 4.85 g of the base. b. 2 HNO3(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡2 H2O(l ) + Ca(NO3)2(aq)
Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:
Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2( g)
What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock?
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:
2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2( g)
Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 15.2 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?
For each of the reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 15.39 g of the underlined reactant completely reacts. Assume that there is more than enough of the other reactant. d. 2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 2.5 mol Na, 1 mol Br2
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
a. 1 mol Al, 1 mol O2
b. 4 mol Al, 2.6 mol O2
c. 16 mol Al, 13 mol O2
d. 7.4 mol Al, 6.5 mol O2
Consider the reaction: 4 HCl(g) + O2(g) → 2 H2O(g) + 2 Cl2(g) Each molecular diagram represents an initial mixture of reactants. How many molecules of Cl2 form from the reaction mixture that produces the greatest amount of products?