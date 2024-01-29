Chapter 4, Problem 34d
For each of the reactions, calculate the mass (in grams) of the product that forms when 15.39 g of the underlined reactant completely reacts. Assume that there is more than enough of the other reactant. d. 2 Sr(s) + O2(g) → 2 SrO(s)
Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:
Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2( g)
What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?
Sulfuric acid dissolves aluminum metal according to the reaction:
2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2( g)
Suppose you want to dissolve an aluminum block with a mass of 15.2 g. What minimum mass of H2SO4 (in g) do you need? What mass of H2 gas (in g) does the complete reaction of the aluminum block produce?
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 2 Na(s) + Br2( g) → 2 NaBr(s) c. 2.5 mol Na, 1 mol Br2
Find the limiting reactant for each initial amount of reactants. 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g) → 2 Al2O3(s)
a. 1 mol Al, 1 mol O2
b. 4 mol Al, 2.6 mol O2
c. 16 mol Al, 13 mol O2
d. 7.4 mol Al, 6.5 mol O2