Chapter 4, Problem 31a

Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction: Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr 2 (aq) + H 2 ( g) What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 2m 2m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked