Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions Problem 31
Chapter 4, Problem 31

Hydrobromic acid dissolves solid iron according to the reaction:

Fe(s) + 2 HBr(aq) → FeBr2(aq) + H2( g)

What mass of HBr (in g) do you need to dissolve a 3.2-g pure iron bar on a padlock? What mass of H2 would the complete reaction of the iron bar produce?

Video transcript

