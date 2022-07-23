Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It is based on the conservation of mass and the mole concept, allowing chemists to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for solving problems related to chemical equations, as it provides the ratios needed to convert between moles of different substances. Recommended video: Guided course 01:16 01:16 Stoichiometry Concept

Balanced Chemical Equation A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This balance ensures that mass is conserved during the reaction. In the given equation, SiO2 and C react to form SiC and CO, and the coefficients indicate the exact mole ratios needed for the reaction to occur, which are crucial for stoichiometric calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations