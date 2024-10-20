Problem 77a
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate
Problem 77c
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. copper(II) nitrate and magnesium sulfide
Problem 78
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. sodium chloride and lead(II) acetate b. potassium sulfate and strontium iodide c. cesium chloride and calcium sulfide d. chromium(III) nitrate and sodium phosphate
Problem 79a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. HCl(aq) + LiOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + LiCl(aq)
Problem 79b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. MgS(aq) + CuCl2(aq)¡CuS(s) + MgCl2(aq)
Problem 79c
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. c. NaOH(aq) + HC2H3O2(aq) → H2O(l ) + NaC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 80a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. K2SO4(aq) + CaI2(aq) → CaSO4(s) + KI(aq)
Problem 80b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. NH4Cl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) + NaCl(aq)
Problem 80d
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) + CO2( g) + KC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 81
Mercury(I) ions (Hg22+) can be removed from solution by precipitation with Cl- Suppose that a solution contains aqueous Hg2(NO3)2. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous Hg2(NO3)2 with aqueous sodium chloride to form solid Hg2Cl2 and aqueous sodium nitrate.
Problem 82
Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contains lead(II) nitrate. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous lead(II) nitrate with aqueous potassium sulfate to form solid lead(II) sulfate and aqueous potassium nitrate.
Problem 83
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrobromic acid and potassium hydroxide.
Problem 84
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide.
Problem 86
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
Problem 88a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡
Problem 88b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 90
A 30.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.100 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 26.38 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Problem 91b
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 91c
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡
Problem 92a
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. a. HNO3(aq) + Na2SO3(aq)¡
Problem 93
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-
Problem 94
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
Problem 95a
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
Problem 95b
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
Problem 95c
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
Problem 96
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
Problem 97a
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
Problem 97c
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)
Problem 98
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. Al(s) + 3 Ag+ (aq)¡Al3 + (aq) + 3 Ag(s) b. SO3( g) + H2O(l )¡H2SO4(aq) c. Ba(s) + Cl2( g)¡BaCl2(s) d. Mg(s) + Br2(l )¡MgBr2(s)
Problem 101
The density of a 20.0% by mass ethylene glycol (C2H6O2) solution in water is 1.03 g/mL. Find the molarity of the solution.
Ch.4 - Chemical Quantities & Aqueous Reactions
Back