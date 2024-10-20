Problem 53c
Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution
Problem 55
What is the molarity of NO3– in each solution? a. 0.150 M KNO3 b. 0.150 M Ca(NO3)2 c. 0.150 M Al(NO3)3
Problem 56a
what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? a. 0.200 M NaCl
Problem 56b
What is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? b. 0.150 M SrCl2
Problem 56c
what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? c. 0.100 M AlCl3
Problem 57a
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? a. 0.556 L of a 2.3 M KCl solution
Problem 57b
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution
Problem 57c
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution
Problem 58a
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol
Problem 58b
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol
Problem 58c
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? c. 1.2⨉10-2 mol ethanol
Problem 59
A laboratory procedure calls for making 400.0 mL of a 1.1 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) is needed?
Problem 60
A chemist wants to make 5.5 L of a 0.300 M CaCl2 solution. What mass of CaCl2 (in g) should the chemist use?
Problem 61
If 123 mL of a 1.1 M glucose solution is diluted to 500.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 62
If 3.5 L of a 4.8 M SrCl2 solution is diluted to 45 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 63
To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?
Problem 66
Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 125 mL of 0.150 M Co(NO3)2?
Problem 67
What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Problem 68
What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)
Problem 69c
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.
Problem 70
A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.
Problem 71
For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6
Problem 72
Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH
Problem 73
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S
Problem 74
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4
Problem 75a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)
Problem 75b
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KCl(aq) + CaS(aq) →
Problem 75c
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →
Problem 76a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. NaNO3(aq) + KCl(aq) →
Problem 76d
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. NH4Cl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) →
