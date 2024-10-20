Problem 107

Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C 4 H 6 O 3 ) with salicylic acid (C 7 H 6 O 3 ) to form aspirin (C 9 H 8 O 4 ) and acetic acid (C 2 H 4 O 2 ). The balanced equation is: C 4 H 6 O 3 + C 7 H 6 O 3 → C 9 H 8 O 4 + C 2 H 4 O 2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 3.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density = 1.08 g/mL) and 1.25 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.22 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of aspirin. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.