Problem 102
Find the percent by mass of sodium chloride in a 1.35 M NaCl solution. The density of the solution is 1.05 g/mL.
Problem 105
The combustion of gasoline produces carbon dioxide and water. Assume gasoline to be pure octane (C8H18) and calculate the mass (in kg) of carbon dioxide that is added to the atmosphere per 1.0 kg of octane burned. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Problem 106
Many home barbeques are fueled with propane gas (C3H8). What mass of carbon dioxide (in kg) is produced upon the complete combustion of 18.9 L of propane (approximate contents of one 5-gallon tank)? Assume that the density of the liquid propane in the tank is 0.621 g/mL. (Hint: Begin by writing a balanced equation for the combustion reaction.)
Problem 107
Aspirin can be made in the laboratory by reacting acetic anhydride (C4H6O3) with salicylic acid (C7H6O3) to form aspirin (C9H8O4) and acetic acid (C2H4O2). The balanced equation is: C4H6O3 + C7H6O3 → C9H8O4 + C2H4O2 In a laboratory synthesis, a student begins with 3.00 mL of acetic anhydride (density = 1.08 g/mL) and 1.25 g of salicylic acid. Once the reaction is complete, the student collects 1.22 g of aspirin. Determine the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of aspirin. Determine the percent yield for the reaction.
Problem 108
The combustion of liquid ethanol (C2H5OH) produces carbon dioxide and water. After 4.62 mL of ethanol (density = 0.789 g/mL) is allowed to burn in the presence of 15.55 g of oxygen gas, 3.72 mL of water (density = 1.00 g/mL) is collected. Determine the percent yield for the reaction. (Hint: Write a balanced equation for the combustion of ethanol.)
Problem 110
A hydrochloric acid solution will neutralize a sodium hydroxide solution. Look at the molecular views showing one beaker of HCl and four beakers of NaOH. Which NaOH beaker will just neutralize the HCl beaker? Begin by writing a balanced chemical equation for the neutralization reaction.
Problem 111a
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. HCl(aq) + Hg2(NO3)2(aq) →
Problem 111d
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. aqueous ammonium chloride and aqueous calcium hydroxide
Problem 112b
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. Cr(NO3)3(aq) + LiOH(aq) →
Problem 112c
Predict the products and write a balanced molecular equation for each reaction. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. liquid pentanol (C5H12O) and gaseous oxygen
Problem 113
Hard water often contains dissolved Ca2+ and Mg2+ ions. One way to soften water is to add phosphates. The phosphate ion forms insoluble precipitates with calcium and magnesium ions, removing them from solution. A solution is 0.050 M in calcium chloride and 0.085 M in magnesium nitrate. What mass of sodium phosphate would you add to 1.5 L of this solution to completely eliminate the hard water ions? Assume complete reaction.
Problem 114
An acid solution is 0.100 M in HCl and 0.200 M in H2SO4. What volume of a 0.150 M KOH solution would completely neutralize all the acid in 500.0 mL of this solution?
Problem 115
Find the mass of barium metal (in grams) that must react with O2 to produce enough barium oxide to prepare 1.0 L of a 0.10 M solution of OH-.
Problem 116
A solution contains Cr3+ ions and Mg2+ ions. The addition of 1.00 L of 1.51 M NaF solution causes the complete precipitation of these ions as CrF3(s) and MgF2(s). The total mass of the precipitate is 49.6 g. Find the mass of Cr3+ in the original solution.
Problem 117
The nitrogen in sodium nitrate and in ammonium sulfate is available to plants as fertilizer. Which is the more economical source of nitrogen, a fertilizer containing 30.0% sodium nitrate by weight and costing $9.00 per 100 lb or one containing 20.0% ammonium sulfate by weight and costing $8.10 per 100 lb?
- Find the volume of 0.110 M hydrochloric acid necessary to react completely with 1.52 g Al(OH)3.
Problem 118
Problem 119a
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent in this reaction.
Problem 119b
Treatment of gold metal with BrF3 and KF produces Br2 and KAuF4, a salt of gold. Find the mass of the gold salt that forms when a 73.5-g mixture of equal masses of all three reactants is prepared.
Problem 121
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Ag+ , Ca2+ , and Cu2+ . When you add sodium chloride to the solution, no precipitate forms. When you add sodium sulfate to the solution, a white precipitate forms. You filter off the precipitate and add sodium carbonate to the remaining solution, producing another precipitate. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
Problem 122a
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg22+ , Ba2+ , and Fe2+ . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Which ions were present in the original solution?
Problem 122b
A solution contains one or more of the following ions: Hg2 2 + , Ba2 + , and Fe2 + . When you add potassium chloride to the solution, a precipitate forms. The precipitate is filtered off, and you add potassium sulfate to the remaining solution, producing no precipitate. When you add potassium carbonate to the remaining solution, a precipitate forms. Write net ionic equations for the formation of each of the precipitates observed.
Problem 123
The reaction of NH3 and O2 forms NO and water. The NO can be used to convert P4 to P4O6, forming N2 in the process. The P4O6 can be treated with water to form H3PO3, which forms PH3 and H3PO4 when heated. Find the mass of PH3 that forms from the reaction of 1.00 g of NH3.
Problem 124
An important reaction that takes place in a blast furnace during the production of iron is the formation of iron metal and CO2 from Fe2O3 and CO. Determine the mass of Fe2O3 required to form 910 kg of iron. Determine the amount of CO2 that forms in this process.
Problem 125
A liquid fuel mixture contains 30.35% hexane (C6H14), 15.85% heptane (C7H16), and the rest octane (C8H18). What maximum mass of carbon dioxide is produced by the complete combustion of 10.0 kg of this fuel mixture?
Problem 126
Titanium occurs in the magnetic mineral ilmenite (FeTiO3), which is often found mixed with sand. The ilmenite can be separated from the sand with magnets. The titanium can then be extracted from the ilmenite by the following set of reactions: FeTiO3(s) + 3 Cl2( g) + 3 C(s)¡3 CO(g) + FeCl2(s) + TiCl4( g) TiCl4( g) + 2 Mg(s)¡2 MgCl2(l ) + Ti(s) Suppose that an ilmenite–sand mixture contains 22.8% ilmenite by mass and that the first reaction is carried out with a 90.8% yield. If the second reaction is carried out with an 85.9% yield, what mass of titanium can be obtained from 1.00 kg of the ilmenite– sand mixture?
