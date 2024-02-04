Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Gases
Chapter 5, Problem 88

A sample of N2O effuses from a container in 42 seconds. How long will it take the same amount of gaseous I2 to effuse from the same container under identical conditions?

Hello everyone. Today we have a phone problem. A sample of carbon dioxide diffuses from a container in 57 seconds. How long will it take the same amount of gaseous bromine bromide to diffuse from the same container under identical conditions. So, recall that Graham's law of effusion allows us to compare the ray of effusion of two gasses. And this law states that the rate of a fusion of a gas is inversely proportionate to its molar mass. So we draw one and then we divide that by the molar mass of our gas. This means that when comparing two gasses and their rates, we say that rate number one is divided by the rate of our second gas is equal to the square root of our molar mass of our second gas divided by the molar mass of our first gas. So we can calculate the effusion time of the bromine gas. So because we want the rate one, we want to find Bromy, we will denote that as rate one. So we will have the time for our bro in divided by our rates for carbon dioxide, which is 57 seconds, we equal that to the square root of the molar mass of first our bromine. And we do this because the rate is inversely proportionate to the fusion time. So we have our bromine. And if we look at the periodic table, we take two bromine elements and we add their individual molar masses, we get 159.8 g per mole. And we do the same for our carbon dioxide. We take one carbon and two oxygens add at their individual molar masses and get 44.01 g promo. Now, essentially, we just have to multiply both sides by 57 seconds to cancel out and isolate the time for our roaming gas. And it, whats only for math for the math, we get 109 seconds as our final answer or answer to B overall. I hope this helped. And until next time.
