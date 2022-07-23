Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Gases
Chapter 5, Problem 89

The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for two different molecules (A and B) at the same temperature. Which molecule has the higher molar mass? Which molecule has the higher rate of effusion?

Graph showing molecular velocity distributions for two molecules at the same temperature.

welcome everyone. We need to identify which molecule has a higher molar mass and which has a higher rate of effusion through a given space based on the molecular velocity distribution shown below. So according to our legend, the blue curb is molecule X. And that means that our yellow curb is going to be molecule Y. Now we want to recall that for gas molecules. Their molecular speed can be found by taking the square root of three times the gas constant r times the temperature in kelvin divided by the molar mass of that gas. And so we can see that molecular speed and Mueller mass have an inverse relationship. And what that means is that therefore if we increase our molar mass we would decrease our molecular speed of our gas molecules. So analyzing our blue curb here, we can see that we have a larger number of relative molecules that are moving at slower molecular velocities, meaning that these molecules here likely have a larger Molar mass, whereas in curb Y or molecule why we have a smaller number, relative number of molecules that are moving at faster molecular velocities which range all the way up to 1600. As shown in our graph. And so because these molecules are moving faster, we likely have a higher and sorry, higher rate of a fusion of these gas molecules moving through a given area. And so for our final answers, we would confirm that molecule X is the molecule with the larger molar mass, whereas molecule Y. As shown in the yellow curb is the molecule with the higher rate of effusion. So what's highlighted in yellow are our final answers. I hope that everything I reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video.
