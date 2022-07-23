Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 87
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 87

A sample of neon effuses from a container in 76 seconds. The same amount of an unknown noble gas requires 155 seconds. Identify the second gas.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Alright, folks, so, the rates of diffusion of oxygen to an unknown gas have a ratio of 1.488. Okay, so we have a ratio of rates of the fusion of two gasses. We need to determine the identity of the other gas. So, when we're comparing two different gasses, we use this equation right, For a fusion of gasses. So, we have rate of one Um gas. Or so we're gonna put oxygen on top of 02. Right? Because here we have rates of diffusion of oxygen oxygen to and another gas. And then a rate of the other gas on the bottom. We're gonna call us um gas X. Right? And that's going to equal to the square root of their molar masses. But in verse. So this is going to be a molar mass of X Over Mueller mass of 0.2. Okay, so now we're just gonna go ahead and plug in the numbers. Now, for the rates, we obviously don't know the individual rates, but we have the ratio, right? So its rate of 022 rate of X Is 1.488. So this whole left side equals to 1.488. It's just a ratio. And that's going to equal to So, if we plug in the numbers, we do know the molar mass of 02, but not of X. M. X. Is going to stay up there. And then molar mass of 02. So we know that oxygen weighs 16 g per one mole, There's two of them there. That's going to be 32 g per mole. Right? So that's the molar mass of oxygen of oxygen gas. So it's not just oxygen, but it's oxygen gas. That's why it has to be 02. So it is going to be 32 grams per mole. Now, how do we get rid of this square root here? We're just going to go ahead and take both sides. We're going to square them. Right, this whole thing. So that will get rid of the square root. So 1.488 squared will give us 2.21 41. All right, so the left side, that's right there. And then here we're just going to have Mueller mouse of X divided by grams per mole. Alright, so to find Moller mouse of X, we're just going to go ahead and multiply both sides by 32. And once you do that, You get 70. grams per mole. Now, a lot of the gasses usually are di atomic just like to write. And if you take a look at the periodic table, um you know, you can't really find anything that's 70 85. But if you divide that by two, assuming that X. Here is most likely X. To write whatever the exes, Let's just go ahead and check when you do that. That gives us 35.42 grams per mole. That's actually the smaller mass of one chlorine, just of one chlorine. So it looks like our X. Here is CL two. So we were correct in assuming that this was probably a di atomic gas, just like CO two, so X. Here, the unknown gas that we had is chlorine gas. CL two. Alright, folks, thank you so much for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?

2059
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

We separate U-235 from U-238 by fluorinating a sample of uranium to form UF6 (which is a gas) and then taking advantage of the different rates of effusion and diffusion for compounds containing the two isotopes. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for 238UF6 and 235UF6. The atomic mass of U-235 is 235.054 amu and that of U-238 is 238.051 amu.

2179
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for Ar and Kr.

1313
views
Textbook Question

A sample of N2O effuses from a container in 42 seconds. How long will it take the same amount of gaseous I2 to effuse from the same container under identical conditions?

3361
views
Textbook Question

The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for two different molecules (A and B) at the same temperature. Which molecule has the higher molar mass? Which molecule has the higher rate of effusion?

1583
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

The graph shows the distribution of molecular velocities for the same molecule at two different temperatures (T1 and T2). Which temperature is greater? Explain.

602
views