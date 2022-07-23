Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 83b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 83b

Calculate the kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
4m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone in this example, we need to calculate the kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule at 30 degrees Celsius. So the key word here is molecule for our oxygen species. And we're going to recall our kinetic energy formula for one mole of a gas is going to be equal to three halves, multiplied by the moles of our gas times r gas constant R and then times our temperature in kelvin. Where again, n would be the moles of our gas molecule. Now we're going to interpret this in terms of molecules of our gas. So in this case we would say that kinetic energy of our oxygen should be equal to three halves times R gas constant, R times r temperature in kelvin divided by avocados number. So that's representatives N. A. So we would recall that avocados number tells us that we have 6.022 times 10 to the 23rd power molecules. And sorry, that's molecules per mole of our gas. And we should recall that according to kinetic theory, molecules will undergo elastic collisions, just like gasses are stated to in our kinetic theory. And so that is according to our kinetic theory for ideal gasses. So now that we have our formula laid out, we're gonna plug in what we know but we also want to make sure we convert our temperature to kelvin. So we're gonna add to 73.152 R 30 degrees Celsius. And that's going to give us our kelvin temperature equal 2 to 73.15 kelvin. So now let's go go ahead and plug everything in. So we would say that our kinetic energy of our oxygen molecule is equal to three halves multiplied by r gas constant. R which we should recall is equal to a value of 8.314 with units of jewels divided by moles times kelvin. This is then multiplied by our temperature in kelvin which we converted 2 to 73. kelvin. And then in our denominator we have our avocados constant which we understand is equal to six point oh 22 times 10 to the 23rd power. And this unit of molecules which we want to divide by moles because we want moles to cancel out with moles in our numerator. So we'll get rid of moles here as well as here will also be able to cancel out our units of kelvin and we're left with units of joules per molecule as our final units. And so for our final answer, we understand the kinetic energy of an oxygen molecule is going to equal a value of 6.278 times 10 to the 21st power jewels per molecule. And so what's highlighted in yellow here is our final answer to complete this example, I hope that everything I reviewed was clear if you have any questions, leave them down below and I'll see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?

1666
views
Textbook Question

A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?

615
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K.

2075
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of F2, Cl2, and Br2 at 298 K. Rank these three halogens with respect to their rate of effusion.

1206
views
Textbook Question

Calculate the root mean square velocity and kinetic energy of CO, CO2, and SO3 at 298 K. Which gas has the greatest velocity? The greatest kinetic energy? The greatest effusion rate?

2059
views
1
comments
Textbook Question

We separate U-235 from U-238 by fluorinating a sample of uranium to form UF6 (which is a gas) and then taking advantage of the different rates of effusion and diffusion for compounds containing the two isotopes. Calculate the ratio of effusion rates for 238UF6 and 235UF6. The atomic mass of U-235 is 235.054 amu and that of U-238 is 238.051 amu.

2179
views