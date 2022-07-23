A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. b. The molecules or atoms of which gas have the greater average velocity? d. If a small hole were opened in the flask, which gas effuses more quickly?
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Key Concepts
Graham's Law of Effusion
Kinetic Molecular Theory
Molar Mass
Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO(g) + 2 H2(g) → CH3OH(g) A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.
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A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?