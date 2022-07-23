Molar Mass

Molar mass is the mass of one mole of a substance, typically expressed in grams per mole (g/mol). In this question, nitrogen has a molar mass of approximately 28 g/mol, while xenon has a molar mass of about 131 g/mol. Understanding molar mass is crucial for comparing the velocities and effusion rates of the two gases, as it directly influences their behavior according to Graham's Law.