Chapter 5, Problem 81

Consider a 1.0-L sample of helium gas and a 1.0-L sample of argon gas, both at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. a. Do the atoms in the helium sample have the same average kinetic energy as the atoms in the argon sample?

