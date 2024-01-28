Chapter 5, Problem 80
Carbon monoxide gas reacts with hydrogen gas to form methanol. CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) A 1.50-L reaction vessel, initially at 305 K, contains carbon monoxide gas at a partial pressure of 232 mmHg and hydrogen gas at a partial pressure of 397 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of methanol in grams.
Video transcript
Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4( g) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + 3 H2( g) In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?
Ozone is depleted in the stratosphere by chlorine from CF3Cl according to this set of equations: CF3Cl + UV light¡CF3 + Cl Cl + O3¡ClO + O2 O3 + UV light¡O2 + O ClO + O¡Cl + O2 What total volume of ozone at a pressure of 25.0 mmHg and a temperature of 225 K is destroyed when all of the chlorine from 15.0 g of CF3 Cl goes through 10 cycles of the given reactions?
Chlorine gas reacts with fluorine gas to form chlorine trifluoride. Cl2( g) + 3 F2( g)¡2 ClF3( g) A 2.00-L reaction vessel, initially at 298 K, contains chlorine gas at a partial pressure of 337 mmHg and fluorine gas at a partial pressure of 729 mmHg. Identify the limiting reactant. Determine the theoretical yield of ClF3 in grams.
Consider a 1.0-L sample of helium gas and a 1.0-L sample of argon gas, both at room temperature and atmospheric pressure. a. Do the atoms in the helium sample have the same average kinetic energy as the atoms in the argon sample?
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. a. Which of the two gases exerts the greater partial pressure?
A flask at room temperature contains exactly equal amounts (in moles) of nitrogen and xenon. c. The molecules of which gas have the greater average kinetic energy?