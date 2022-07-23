Chapter 5, Problem 78

Ozone is depleted in the stratosphere by chlorine from CF3Cl according to this set of equations: CF3Cl + UV light¡CF3 + Cl Cl + O3¡ClO + O2 O3 + UV light¡O2 + O ClO + O¡Cl + O2 What total volume of ozone at a pressure of 25.0 mmHg and a temperature of 225 K is destroyed when all of the chlorine from 15.0 g of CF3 Cl goes through 10 cycles of the given reactions?

