Chapter 5, Problem 71
Consider the chemical reaction: C(s) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + H2( g) How many liters of hydrogen gas are formed from the complete reaction of 15.7 g C? Assume that the hydrogen gas is collected at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 355 K.
Video transcript
The air in a bicycle tire is bubbled through water and collected at 25 °C. If the total volume of gas collected is 5.45 L at a temperature of 25 °C and a pressure of 745 torr, how many moles of gas were in the bicycle tire?
The zinc in a copper-plated penny will dissolve in hydrochloric acid if the copper coating is filed down in several spots (so that the hydrochloric acid can get to the zinc). The reaction between the acid and the zinc is 2 H+ (aq) + Zn(s)¡ H2( g) + Zn2 + (aq). When the zinc in a certain penny dissolves, the total volume of gas collected over water at 25 °C is 0.951 L at a total pressure of 748 mmHg. What mass of hydrogen gas is collected?
A heliox deep-sea diving mixture contains 2.0 g of oxygen to every 98.0 g of helium. What is the partial pressure of oxygen when this mixture is delivered at a total pressure of 8.5 atm?
Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.4 L of O2 at a temperature of 315 K and a pressure of 0.957 atm?
CH3OH can be synthesized by the reaction: CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) What volume of H2 gas (in L), at 748 mmHg and 86 °C, is required to synthesize 25.8 g CH3OH? How many liters of CO gas, measured under the same conditions, are required?
Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume of O2 gas (in L), measured at 782 mmHg and 25 °C, completely reacts with 53.2 g Al?