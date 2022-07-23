Chapter 5, Problem 74
Oxygen gas reacts with powdered aluminum according to the reaction: 4 Al(s) + 3 O2( g)¡2 Al2O3(s) What volume of O2 gas (in L), measured at 782 mmHg and 25 °C, completely reacts with 53.2 g Al?
Consider the chemical reaction: C(s) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + H2( g) How many liters of hydrogen gas are formed from the complete reaction of 15.7 g C? Assume that the hydrogen gas is collected at a pressure of 1.0 atm and a temperature of 355 K.
Consider the chemical reaction: 2 H2O(l )¡2 H2( g) + O2( g) What mass of H2O is required to form 1.4 L of O2 at a temperature of 315 K and a pressure of 0.957 atm?
CH3OH can be synthesized by the reaction: CO( g) + 2 H2( g)¡CH3OH( g) What volume of H2 gas (in L), at 748 mmHg and 86 °C, is required to synthesize 25.8 g CH3OH? How many liters of CO gas, measured under the same conditions, are required?
Automobile air bags inflate following a serious impact. The impact triggers the chemical reaction: 2 NaN3(s)¡2 Na(s) + 3 N2( g) If an automobile air bag has a volume of 11.8 L, what mass of NaN3 (in g) is required to fully inflate the air bag upon impact? Assume STP conditions.
Lithium reacts with nitrogen gas according to the reaction: 6 Li(s) + N2( g)¡2 Li3N(s) What mass of lithium (in g) reacts completely with 58.5 mL of N2 gas at STP?
Hydrogen gas (a potential future fuel) can be formed by the reaction of methane with water according to the equation: CH4( g) + H2O( g)¡CO( g) + 3 H2( g) In a particular reaction, 25.5 L of methane gas (measured at a pressure of 732 torr and a temperature of 25 °C) mixes with 22.8 L of water vapor (measured at a pressure of 702 torr and a temperature of 125 °C). The reaction produces 26.2 L of hydrogen gas at STP. What is the percent yield of the reaction?