Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Gases
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.5 - GasesProblem 50
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 50

This picture represents a sample of gas at a pressure of 1 atm, a volume of 1 L, and a temperature of 25 °C. Draw a similar picture showing what would happen to the sample if the volume were reduced to 0.5 L and the temperature were increased to 250 °C. What would happen to the pressure?

Illustration of a gas sample in a flask at 1 atm, 1 L, and 25 °C, with pink particles representing gas molecules.

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone in this example we have an image below with a 1.5 liter gas sample at 1.5 A t. M. S. And 30 degrees Celsius. We need to determine what would happen if the volume increases to three liters and the temperature decreases to 10 degrees Celsius. So we want to recall our ideal gas law where pressure times volume is equal to the mold of our gas, N times the gas constant R times the temperature in kelvin. And we can see that pressure and volume are directly related to temperature. Now, if we were to isolate volume, we would say that volume is equal to the most of our gas divided by pressure times R gas constant R times temperature. And so we would see that volume is inversely proportional to pressure. And so what we would say is that according to our prompt, if we increase our volume to three liters, we would say that therefore our pressure which is inversely related to volume is going to decrease. Now on the other hand, if we increase or sorry, decrease Our temperature to 10°C, we would therefore say that because temperature is directly related to pressure, we would also decrease our pressure. And so for our final answers, we would say overall pressure decreases for the sample. And so for our final answer we can say that pressure decreases. So I hope that everything I explained was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A piece of dry ice (solid carbon dioxide) with a mass of 28.8 g sublimes (converts from solid to gas) into a large balloon. Assuming that all of the carbon dioxide ends up in the balloon, what is the volume of the balloon at 22 °C and a pressure of 742 mmHg?

4491
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A 1.0-L container of liquid nitrogen is kept in a closet measuring 1.0 m by 1.0 m by 2.0 m. Assuming that the container is completely full, that the temperature is 25.0 °C, and that the atmospheric pressure is 1.0 atm, calculate the percent (by volume) of air that is displaced if all of the liquid nitrogen evaporates. (Liquid nitrogen has a density of 0.807 g/mL.)

2827
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

Which gas sample has the greatest pressure? Assume that all the samples are at the same temperature. Explain.

1332
views
Textbook Question

Aerosol cans carry clear warnings against incineration because of the high pressures that can develop upon heating. Suppose that a can contains a residual amount of gas at a pressure of 755 mmHg and a temperature of 25 °C. What would the pressure be if the can were heated to 1155 °C?

3243
views
3
rank
Textbook Question

A sample of nitrogen gas in a 1.75-L container exerts a pressure of 1.35 atm at 25 °C. What is the pressure if the volume of the container is maintained constant and the temperature is raised to 355 °C?

1576
views
Textbook Question

Use the molar volume of a gas at STP to determine the volume (in L) occupied by 33.6 g of neon at STP.

1922
views