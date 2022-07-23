Chapter 6, Problem 50a
An unknown mass of each substance, initially at 23.0 °C, absorbs 1.95 * 103 J of heat. The final temperature is recorded. Find the mass of each substance. a. Pyrex glass (Tf = 55.4 °C)
How much heat is required to warm 1.50 L of water from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C? (Assume a density of 1.0 g/mL for the water.)
How much heat is required to warm 1.50 kg of sand from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C?
Suppose that 25 g of each substance is initially at 27.0 °C. What is the final temperature of each substance upon absorbing 2.35 kJ of heat? c. aluminum
How much work (in J) is required to expand the volume of a pump from 0.0 L to 2.5 L against an external pressure of 1.1 atm?
The average human lung expands by about 0.50 L during each breath. If this expansion occurs against an external pressure of 1.0 atm, how much work (in J) is done during the expansion?
The air within a piston equipped with a cylinder absorbs 565 J of heat and expands from an initial volume of 0.10 L to a final volume of 0.85 L against an external pressure of 1.0 atm. What is the change in internal energy of the air within the piston?