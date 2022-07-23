Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 51
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 51

How much work (in J) is required to expand the volume of a pump from 0.0 L to 2.5 L against an external pressure of 1.1 atm?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us that initially a balloon has a volume of 14.8 L. It was released outside and expands to a volume of 18.6 L at 85.4 kill a pascal's external pressure. And our goal here is to calculate the work for this process. So some things we need to know is one atmosphere times later Equals 0.3 jewels. and one kill pascal Equals 10 to the 3rd pascal's. So let's convert our kill pascal's two atmospheres. So we have 85 0. killer pascal. We're going to multiply that by 10 to the third pascal's over one kill pascal and we're going to multiply that by one atmosphere over 101,000 Pascal's. So our killer pass skills are canceling out and our past skills are canceling out leaving us with atmospheres And that equals 0.8428 atmospheres. And now we're going to use the formula works equals negative pressure times are changed in volume. So our work is going to equal 0.84 two eight atmosphere times 18.6 l -14.8 L. So that is going to equal zero 8428 atmosphere times three 0. zero leaders. So that equals negative 3. 02 eight leaders. And now we're going to change that to jules. So we have our negative three point 2028 leaders times atmospheres. We're going to multiply that by 101 0. jewels over one atmosphere times later and our Leader Times Atmosphere are going to cancel out And that equals negative. 324 point for jules. And the negative sign means that the work was done by the system so Negative. jewels of work was done by the system. Thank you for watching. Bye.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How much heat is required to warm 1.50 kg of sand from 25.0 °C to 100.0 °C?

1285
views
Textbook Question

Suppose that 25 g of each substance is initially at 27.0 °C. What is the final temperature of each substance upon absorbing 2.35 kJ of heat? c. aluminum

2959
views
Textbook Question

An unknown mass of each substance, initially at 23.0 °C, absorbs 1.95 * 103 J of heat. The final temperature is recorded. Find the mass of each substance. a. Pyrex glass (Tf = 55.4 °C)

1478
views
Textbook Question

The average human lung expands by about 0.50 L during each breath. If this expansion occurs against an external pressure of 1.0 atm, how much work (in J) is done during the expansion?

2036
views
Textbook Question

The air within a piston equipped with a cylinder absorbs 565 J of heat and expands from an initial volume of 0.10 L to a final volume of 0.85 L against an external pressure of 1.0 atm. What is the change in internal energy of the air within the piston?

3725
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A gas is compressed from an initial volume of 5.55 L to a final volume of 1.22 L by an external pressure of 1.00 atm. During the compression the gas releases 124 J of heat. What is the change in internal energy of the gas?

2902
views