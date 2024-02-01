Chapter 6, Problem 79

Calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction: Fe2O3(s) + 3 CO( g)¡2 Fe(s) + 3 CO2( g) Use the following reactions and given ΔH's: 2 Fe(s) + 32 O2( g)¡Fe2O3(s) ΔH = -824.2 kJ CO( g) + 12 O2( g)¡CO2( g) ΔH = -282.7 kJ

Verified Solution

Video duration: 0m:0s 0m:0s Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked