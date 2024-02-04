Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.6 - Thermochemistry
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.6 - ThermochemistryProblem 69
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 6, Problem 69

Two substances, A and B, initially at different temperatures, come into contact and reach thermal equilibrium. The mass of substance A is 6.15 g and its initial temperature is 20.5 °C. The mass of substance B is 25.2 g and its initial temperature is 52.7 °C. The final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium is 46.7 °C. If the specific heat capacity of substance B is 1.17 J>g # °C, what is the specific heat capacity of substance A?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Welcome back everyone to another video. Two substances C and D initially at different temperatures come into contact and reach thermal equilibrium. The mass of substance C is 12.1 g and its initial temperature is 19.5 °C. The mass of substance D is 28.3 g and its initial temperature is 63.4 °C. The final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium is 41.5 °C. If the specific heat capacity of substance C is a 1.67 joules per gram per Celsius. What is the specific heat capacity of substance? D? There are four answer choices. A 0.363 B 2.76 C 1.39 and D 0.717 all given in joules per gram per Celsius. So now let's remember the law of energy conservation which tells us that if we have a heat exchange, then the heat of substance C plus the heat of substance D would be equal to zero because the energy is conserved. The energy or the amount of heat lost by one substance is equal to the amount of heat absorbed by the other. And let's also remember that heat is specific heat capacity multiplied by mass multiplied by the change in temperature T final minus T initial. So now if we start with substance C, we can say that mass of C multiplied by the specific heat capacity of C multiplied by the final temperature minus the initial temperature of substance C plus mass of D multiplied by the specific heat capacity of D multiplied by the final temperature minus the initial temperature of substance D. This should be equal to zero. And now we are solving for the specific heat capacity of substance D. So if we rearrange this equation, we can essentially state that CD which is the specific heat capacity of D would be equal to negative. Now, we are taking mass of sea specific heat capacity of C we multiply by the change in temperature. And that we divide that result by the mass of the multiplied by the, the final temperature minus the initial temperature of D. We have our expression, we can simply calculate the result. So let's substitute the givens starting with mass of C. We know that it's 12.1 g. We're multiplying that by the specific heat capacity of 1.67 Juul per gram per Celsius. Now we multiply by the final temperature, right, the final temperature is 41 0.5 °C. We subtract the initial temperature of sea. It states 19.5 °C. And now we have to divide all of that by the mass of D which is 28 0.3 g. And then we multiply by the final temperature minus the initial temperature of D, we know the initial temperature is 63.4 °C. And now if we calculate the result, we get zero point 717 Juul per gram per Celsius, which essentially corresponds to the answer choice D. That would be it for today. And thank you for watching.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 32.5-g iron rod, initially at 22.7 °C, is submerged into an unknown mass of water at 63.2 °C, in an insulated container. The final temperature of the mixture upon reaching thermal equilibrium is 59.5 °C. What is the mass of the water?

4043
views
Textbook Question

A 31.1-g wafer of pure gold, initially at 69.3 °C, is submerged into 64.2 g of water at 27.8 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?

4111
views
4
rank
2
comments
Textbook Question

A 2.85-g lead weight, initially at 10.3 °C, is submerged in 7.55 g of water at 52.3 °C in an insulated container. What is the final temperature of both substances at thermal equilibrium?

2970
views
4
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

Exactly 1.5 g of a fuel burns under conditions of constant pressure and then again under conditions of constant volume. In measurement A the reaction produces 25.9 kJ of heat, and in measurement B the reaction produces 23.3 kJ of heat. Which measurement (A or B) corresponds to conditions of constant pressure? Explain.

1447
views
Textbook Question

When 0.514 g of biphenyl (C12H10) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.8 °C to 29.4 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of biphenyl in kJ>mol biphenyl. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 5.86 kJ/°C.

4680
views
3
rank
Textbook Question
Mothballs are composed primarily of the hydrocarbon naphthalene (C10H8). When 1.025 g of naphthalene burns in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 24.25 °C to 32.33 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of naphthalene. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 5.11 kJ/°C.
3994
views