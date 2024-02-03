Chapter 6, Problem 73

When 0.514 g of biphenyl (C12H10) undergoes combustion in a bomb calorimeter, the temperature rises from 25.8 °C to 29.4 °C. Find ΔErxn for the combustion of biphenyl in kJ>mol biphenyl. The heat capacity of the bomb calorimeter, determined in a separate experiment, is 5.86 kJ/°C.

