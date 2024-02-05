Chapter 6, Problem 108

Under certain nonstandard conditions, oxidation by O2( g) of 1 mol of SO2( g) to SO3( g) absorbs 89.5 kJ. The enthalpy of formation of SO3( g) is -204.2 kJ under these conditions. Find the enthalpy of formation of SO2( g).

