Chapter 7, Problem 66
Determine whether each transition in the hydrogen atom corresponds to absorption or emission of energy. a. n = 3¡n = 1 b. n = 2¡n = 4 c. n = 4¡n = 3
Video transcript
Which combinations of n and l represent real orbitals, and which do not exist? a. 1s b. 2p c. 4s d. 2d
Sketch the 1s and 2p orbitals. How do the 2s and 3p orbitals differ from the 1s and 2p orbitals?
Sketch the 3d orbitals. How do the 4d orbitals differ from the 3d orbitals?
According to the quantum-mechanical model for the hydrogen atom, which electron transition produces light with the longer wavelength: 3p¡2s or 4p¡3p ?
Calculate the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition and indicate the region of the electromagnetic spectrum (infrared, visible, ultraviolet, etc.) where the light is found. a. n = 2¡n = 1 b. n = 3¡n = 1 c. n = 4¡n = 2 d. n = 5¡n = 2
Calculate the frequency of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition: a. n = 4¡n = 3 b. n = 5¡n = 1 c. n = 5¡n = 4 d. n = 6¡n = 5