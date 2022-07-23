Chapter 7, Problem 64
Sketch the 3d orbitals. How do the 4d orbitals differ from the 3d orbitals?
Which set of quantum numbers cannot occur together to specify an orbital? a. n = 2, l = 1, ml = -1 b. n = 3, l = 2, ml = 0 c. n = 3, l = 3, ml = 2 d. n = 4, l = 3, ml = 0
Which combinations of n and l represent real orbitals, and which do not exist? a. 1s b. 2p c. 4s d. 2d
Sketch the 1s and 2p orbitals. How do the 2s and 3p orbitals differ from the 1s and 2p orbitals?
Determine whether each transition in the hydrogen atom corresponds to absorption or emission of energy. a. n = 3¡n = 1 b. n = 2¡n = 4 c. n = 4¡n = 3
According to the quantum-mechanical model for the hydrogen atom, which electron transition produces light with the longer wavelength: 3p¡2s or 4p¡3p ?
Calculate the wavelength of the light emitted when an electron in a hydrogen atom makes each transition and indicate the region of the electromagnetic spectrum (infrared, visible, ultraviolet, etc.) where the light is found. a. n = 2¡n = 1 b. n = 3¡n = 1 c. n = 4¡n = 2 d. n = 5¡n = 2