de Broglie Wavelength

The de Broglie wavelength is a concept that describes the wave-like behavior of particles, including electrons. It is given by the formula λ = h/p, where λ is the wavelength, h is Planck's constant (6.626 x 10^-34 Js), and p is the momentum of the particle. For electrons, momentum can be expressed as p = mv, linking their mass and velocity to their wave properties, which is essential for understanding their behavior in quantum mechanics.