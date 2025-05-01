Energy of Photons

The energy of a photon is inversely related to its wavelength, described by the equation E = hc/λ, where E is energy, h is Planck's constant, c is the speed of light, and λ is the wavelength. This relationship is essential for determining the minimum energy needed to dissociate iodine molecules, as it allows us to calculate the energy associated with the light that can break the bonds in the iodine molecule.