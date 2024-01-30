Chapter 7, Problem 36
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?
The distance from the sun to Earth is 1.496 * 108 km. How long does it take light to travel from the sun to Earth?
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon. a. radio waves b. microwaves c. infrared radiation d. ultraviolet radiation
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (i) increasing frequency and (ii) decreasing energy per photon. a. gamma rays b. radio waves c. microwaves d. visible light
Calculate the frequency of each wavelength of electromagnetic radiation: a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)