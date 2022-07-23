Chapter 7, Problem 39
Calculate the frequency of each wavelength of electromagnetic radiation: a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)
The nearest star to our sun is Proxima Centauri, at a distance of 4.3 light-years from the sun. A light-year is the distance that light travels in one year (365 days). How far away, in km, is Proxima Centauri from the sun?
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (ii) increasing energy per photon. a. radio waves b. microwaves c. infrared radiation d. ultraviolet radiation
List these types of electromagnetic radiation in order of (i) increasing frequency and (ii) decreasing energy per photon. a. gamma rays b. radio waves c. microwaves d. visible light
Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the wavelengths indicated in Problem 39. a. 632.8 nm (wavelength of red light from helium–neon laser) b. 503 nm (wavelength of maximum solar radiation) c. 0.052 nm (wavelength contained in medical X-rays)
Calculate the energy of a photon of electromagnetic radiation at each of the frequencies indicated in Problem 40. a. 100.2 MHz (typical frequency for FM radio broadcasting) b. 1070 kHz (typical frequency for AM radio broadcasting) (assume four significant figures) c. 835.6 MHz (common frequency used for cell phone communication)
A laser pulse with wavelength 532 nm contains 3.85 mJ of energy. How many photons are in the laser pulse?