Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 3p electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. Which elements do you expect to lose electrons in chemical reactions? Which do you expect to gain electrons? a. Al b. Sn c. Br d. Se