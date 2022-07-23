Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Structure The periodic table is organized into rows (periods) and columns (groups) based on atomic number and electron configuration. Elements in the same period have the same number of electron shells. The third period includes elements with three electron shells, which can accommodate a specific number of electrons in their outermost shell. Recommended video: Guided course 02:40 02:40 Periodic Table Classifications

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For elements in the third period, the electron configuration follows the order of filling the 3s and 3p orbitals. The presence of six 3p electrons indicates that the element has filled the 3s orbital and has six electrons in the 3p subshell. Recommended video: Guided course 01:33 01:33 Electron Configuration Example