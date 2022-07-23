Chapter 8, Problem 50a
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 4p electrons
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 3p electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. six 3p electrons
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons