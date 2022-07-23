Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 45c
Previous problem
Next problem
Chapter 8, Problem 45c

Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Zr

Verified Solution

Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration

Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. It is typically written in a specific format that indicates the energy levels and sublevels occupied by electrons. For example, the configuration for an element can be expressed as a series of numbers and letters, such as 1s² 2s² 2p⁶, which represent the number of electrons in each subshell.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:33
Electron Configuration Example

Noble Gas Notation

Noble gas notation is a shorthand method for writing electron configurations by using the symbol of the nearest preceding noble gas to represent core electrons. This simplifies the representation of electron configurations, especially for elements with many electrons. For instance, instead of writing all the core electrons for an element like Zr, one would use [Kr] to denote the electron configuration up to krypton.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:59
Noble Gas Compounds

Periodic Table and Atomic Number

The periodic table organizes elements based on their atomic number, which is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus. Each element's position in the table reflects its electron configuration, as elements in the same group often have similar valence electron arrangements. For zirconium (Zr), with an atomic number of 40, understanding its position helps in determining its electron configuration and the use of noble gas notation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:01
Periodic Table History
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. N b. F c. Mg d. Al

1279
views
Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S

637
views
Textbook Question

Write the full orbital diagram for each element. b. Ca

703
views
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. d. [Kr] 5s2

1151
views
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li

536
views
Textbook Question

Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br

480
views