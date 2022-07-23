Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements Problem 80
Chapter 8, Problem 80

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity in each pair. a. Mg or S b. K or Cs c. Si or P d. Ga or Br

Electron Affinity

Electron affinity is the amount of energy released when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase, forming a negative ion. A more negative electron affinity indicates a greater tendency for an atom to gain an electron, which is often associated with the stability of the resulting anion. Understanding this concept is crucial for comparing elements, as it helps predict their reactivity and the energy changes involved in electron transfer.
Electron Affinity

Trends in the Periodic Table

Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across a period or down a group in the periodic table. For electron affinity, elements on the right side of the table (like halogens) generally have more negative values compared to those on the left (like alkali metals). Recognizing these trends allows for informed predictions about the electron affinity of different elements.
Periodic Trends

Comparison of Elements

When comparing elements, it is essential to consider their positions in the periodic table, as this influences their electron configurations and, consequently, their chemical properties. For example, elements in the same group may exhibit similar behaviors, while those in different groups can show significant differences. This comparative analysis is vital for determining which element in a pair has a more negative electron affinity.
Elemental Forms of Elements
