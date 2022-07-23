Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Affinity Electron affinity is the amount of energy released when an electron is added to a neutral atom in the gas phase, forming a negative ion. A more negative electron affinity indicates a greater tendency for an atom to gain an electron, which is often associated with the stability of the resulting anion. Understanding this concept is crucial for comparing elements, as it helps predict their reactivity and the energy changes involved in electron transfer. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Electron Affinity

Trends in the Periodic Table Periodic trends refer to the predictable patterns observed in the properties of elements as you move across a period or down a group in the periodic table. For electron affinity, elements on the right side of the table (like halogens) generally have more negative values compared to those on the left (like alkali metals). Recognizing these trends allows for informed predictions about the electron affinity of different elements. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trends