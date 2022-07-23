Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 8, Problem 79b

Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. b. B or S

Hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which element selenium versus aluminum has the more negative electron affinity. So we want to recall how electron affinity appears as a trend on the periodic tables. And we should recall that it is increasing as we go up and towards the right of our periodic tables. Now let's go ahead and compare the locations of selenium versus aluminum. Now, when we look for selenium on the periodic table, we would see that it's in group six a. of the periodic table across period number four. And when we find aluminum on our periodic table, we would see that it's a group three A across Period three. So it's a period above our selenium. So that means that aluminum would be found higher up on the periodic table by one period level. In comparison to our selenium which is in group six a and as one period level down from our aluminum. And so we want to associate the more negative electron affinity with the atom that is lower on our spectrum for affinity here, who are trend. So we would then say that therefore because selenium is a period beneath our or a period passed um where aluminum falls down falls on our periodic table. Sorry, we would say therefore selenium has a more negative electron affinity. And so this would be our final answer for this example. If you have any questions, please leave them down below and I will see everyone in the next practice video
