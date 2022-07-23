Skip to main content
Ch.8 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 4th EditionCh.8 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 82
Chapter 8, Problem 82

Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Sb or Pb b. K or Ge c. Ge or Sb d. As or Sn

Hello. Everyone in this video we're going to be talking about metallic character based on two different elements. So from these three statements, we are going to be talking about our calcium and our rubidium. So calcium element symbol is C. A. And obedience is R. B. So this makes it a little bit easier to locate our elements. So C. Is right over here, rubidium is right over here. So luckily we have a PRT trend that relates to mentality character. So as we're going from top to bottom further we go down. It's going to increase. Now going from right to left as we go further to the left. It's also increasing. Alright so because we're talking about the calcium and rubidium here, we can see that rubidium is not only one unit further down, it's also closer to the left side. And as you can see as we go down and to the left anything and this region is going to be more metallic character. Like So if compared just the rubidium to calcium we have rubidium being more metallic character or having more metallic character. I can see the statement that proves what we have just said is going to be B. So calcium has less metallic character because we're building them as more metallic character. So B. Is our correct answer
