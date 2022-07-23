Chapter 9, Problem 107b
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. b. H3PO3 (two OH bonds)
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per mole?
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per gram?
Calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of octane (C8H18), a component of gasoline, by using average bond energies and then calculate it using enthalpies of formation from Appendix IIB. What is the percent difference between your results? Which result would you expect to be more accurate?
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. c. H3AsO4
The azide ion, N3- , is a symmetrical ion, all of whose contributing resonance structures have formal charges. Draw three important contributing structures for this ion.
List the following gas-phase ion pairs in order of the quantity of energy released when they form from separated gas-phase ions. List the pair that releases the least energy first. Na+ F - , Mg2 + F - , Na+O2 - , Mg2 +O2 - , Al3 +O2 - .