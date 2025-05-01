If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per gram?
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. a. Cl2O7 (no Cl–Cl bond)
Key Concepts
Lewis Structures
Valence Electrons
Molecular Geometry
The azide ion, N3-, is a symmetrical ion, all of whose contributing resonance structures have formal charges. Draw three important contributing structures for this ion.
Draw the Lewis structure for each compound. c. H3AsO4
If hydrogen were used as a fuel, it could be burned according to this reaction: H2(g) + 1/2 O2(g) → H2O(g) Which fuel yields more energy per mole?
Calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of octane (C8H18), a component of gasoline, by using average bond energies and then calculate it using enthalpies of formation from Appendix IIB. What is the percent difference between your results? Which result would you expect to be more accurate?
Calculate the heat of atomization (see previous problem) of C2H3Cl, using the average bond energies in Table 9.3.