Ch.9 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 9, Problem 87c

Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. c. KNO3

Hello. Everyone in this video is to go ahead and draw the Lewis structure for this compound right here as well as the resident structures if necessary. So first we have to go ahead and recognize that these two are separate ions. So we have our N. A. Plus carry on and the C. L. +03 minus an eye on. So then drawing our lower structure, we have this N. A. Being outside. And then for the brackets will have the C. L. 03. But before we do that we have to go ahead and calculate for the total number of valence electrons. So over to the right and blue, I'll go ahead and do that. We have our cl and that has some advanced electrons Because it's in group 78. As for oxygen, each atom will carry six fans electrons because it's in group 68 In the molecule here we have three of those. So multiply the number by three. Giving us a total of 18. I use two numbers up to get a total of 25 vance electrons Now going ahead to continue with our lower structure. To the left in pink we have our chlorine being the least electro negative. That would be our central atom. It's connected to three different oxygen's oxygen's usually like to have a double bond. So put that for two of them for the last one must be only how they single bond. So we have a negative one, formal charge on the left. Single bonded oxygen and just too long pairs for the double bond. Oxygen's closing our bracket here will have a minus one. Again. We have a plus one and minus one giving us a neutral compound. So the double bond can be between chlorine and any of the other oxygen atoms. So create actually two different resonance structures. So this one can be one of our resident structures and of course, we need to go ahead and draw the president's arrows. The second alteration can be something like this Again. Don't forget the -1 charge from this oxygen. We can go ahead and just close the bracket then and added to the top. Right? All right. The other one I'll draw in green still has that an A. Plus cut on the outside open brackets. And we're just alternating the pi bond. So we'll have one to the left oxygen as well as the bottom, right, oxygen, and then the top right. We'll go ahead and just carry our negative one charge. Alright, so our final answer then, could be this right here. These three structures because one of them would be our lower structure. All right. Thank you all so much for watching
