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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 37d
Chapter 17, Problem 37d

Write the formula for the conjugate base of each acid. d. HF

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1
Identify the acid in the problem, which is HF (hydrofluoric acid).
Recall that a conjugate base is formed when an acid donates a proton (H⁺).
Remove a proton (H⁺) from the acid HF.
After removing the proton, the remaining species is the conjugate base.
Write the chemical formula for the conjugate base, which is F⁻.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Conjugate Acid-Base Pairs

In acid-base chemistry, a conjugate acid-base pair consists of two species that differ by the presence of a proton (H+). When an acid donates a proton, it forms its conjugate base, while the base that accepts the proton becomes its conjugate acid. Understanding this relationship is crucial for identifying the conjugate base of any given acid.

Hydrofluoric Acid (HF)

HF is a weak acid that partially dissociates in water to produce hydrogen ions (H+) and fluoride ions (F-). The dissociation can be represented as HF ⇌ H+ + F-. Recognizing the behavior of HF as a weak acid helps in determining its conjugate base, which is the species remaining after the acid donates a proton.
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Identifying Conjugate Bases

To find the conjugate base of an acid, one must remove a proton from the acid's formula. For HF, removing H+ from HF leaves F-. This process is fundamental in acid-base reactions and is essential for predicting the behavior of acids and their corresponding bases in chemical reactions.
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