Textbook Question
Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)
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Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)
In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + HCO3–(aq) c. HNO3(aq) + H2O(l) → H3O+(aq) + NO3–(aq)