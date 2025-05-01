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Ch.17 - Acids and Bases
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 5th Edition
Tro5th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780134874371Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.17 - Acids and BasesProblem 33a,b,d
Chapter 17, Problem 33a,b,d

Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. a. HNO3(aq) b. NH4+(aq) d. HC2H3O2(aq)

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the substance: HNO_3 is nitric acid.
Recall the Arrhenius definition: An acid is a substance that increases the concentration of H^+ ions in aqueous solution.
Write the dissociation equation for HNO_3 in water: HNO_3(aq) \(\rightarrow\) H^+(aq) + NO_3^-(aq).
Recognize that HNO_3 releases H^+ ions in solution, confirming it as an Arrhenius acid.
Conclude that HNO_3 is an acid according to the Arrhenius definition.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Arrhenius Definition of Acids and Bases

The Arrhenius definition states that acids are substances that increase the concentration of hydrogen ions (H⁺) in aqueous solution, while bases increase the concentration of hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This definition is foundational in understanding acid-base chemistry and provides a straightforward way to classify substances based on their behavior in water.
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Chemical Equations

A chemical equation represents a chemical reaction using symbols and formulas to show the reactants and products involved. In the context of acids and bases, these equations illustrate how an acid donates protons (H⁺) or how a base produces hydroxide ions (OH⁻) in solution, which is essential for demonstrating their properties according to the Arrhenius definition.
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Ionization of Acids

Ionization refers to the process by which an acid dissociates in water to produce H⁺ ions. For example, nitric acid (HNO3) ionizes in aqueous solution to release H⁺ and nitrate ions (NO3⁻). Understanding this process is crucial for identifying substances as acids and writing the corresponding chemical equations that reflect their behavior in solution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Identify each substance as an acid or a base and write a chemical equation showing how it is an acid or a base according to the Arrhenius definition. c. KOH(aq)

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Textbook Question

In each reaction, identify the Brønsted–Lowry acid, the Brønsted–Lowry base, the conjugate acid, and the conjugate base. a. H2CO3(aq) + H2O(l) ⇌ H3O+(aq) + HCO3(aq) c. HNO3(aq) + H2O(l) → H3O+(aq) + NO3(aq)

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