Water Ion Product

At 25 °C, the product of the concentrations of hydronium ions and hydroxide ions, [H3O+][OH-], is constant and equal to 1.0 x 10^-14, known as the water ion product (Kw). This relationship allows for the calculation of hydroxide ion concentration, [OH-], using the formula [OH-] = Kw / [H3O+]. Understanding this concept is crucial for determining the balance between hydronium and hydroxide ions in a solution.