Textbook Question
Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10–14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
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Like all equilibrium constants, the value of Kw depends on temperature. At body temperature (37 °C), Kw = 2.4×10–14. What are the [H3O+] and pH of pure water at body temperature?
Pick the stronger base from each pair. c. F– or ClO–
Rank the solutions in order of decreasing [H3O+]: 0.10 M HCl; 0.10 M HF; 0.10 M HClO; 0.10 M HC6H5O.
Calculate [H3O+] and [OH–] for each solution at 25 °C. b. pH = 11.23 c. pH = 2.87
Complete the table. (All solutions are at 25 °C.)