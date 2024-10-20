Problem 56
Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.
Problem 57a
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K
Problem 57b
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? b. Ca
Problem 57c
If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? c. O
Problem 58
In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)
Problem 59
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Al or In b. Si or N c. P or Pb d. Si or Cl
Problem 60
Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Sn or Si b. Br or Ga c. Sn or Bi d. Se or Sn
Problem 63a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. O2-
Problem 63b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. Br-
Problem 64a
Write the electron configuration for each ion. a. Cl-
Problem 64b
Write the electron configuration for each ion. b. P3-
Problem 64c
Write the electron configuration for each ion. c. K+
Problem 64d
Write the electron configuration for each ion. d. Mo3+
Problem 65
Write orbital diagrams for each of these ions.Determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. V5+ b. Cr3+ c. Ni2+ d. Fe3+
Problem 66
Write orbital diagrams for each ion and determine if the ion is diamagnetic or paramagnetic. a. Cd2+ b. Au+ c. Mo3+ d. Zr2+
Problem 67
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Li or Li+ b. Cs- or Cs+ c. Cr- or Cr3+ d. O or O2-
Problem 68
Which is the larger species in each pair? a. Sr or Sr2+ b. N or N3- c. Ni or Ni2+ d. S2- or Ca2+
Problem 70
Arrange this isoelectronic series in order of increasing atomic radius: Se2- , Sr2+ , Rb+ , Br- .
Problem 71a
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. Br or Bi
Problem 71b
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. b. Na or Rb
Problem 71c
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. c. As or At
Problem 71d
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. d. P or Sn
Problem 72
Choose the element with the higher first ionization energy from each pair. a. P or I b. Si or Cl c. P or Sb d. Ga or Ge
Problem 73
Arrange these elements in order of increasing first ionization energy: Si, F, In, N.
Problem 75
For each element, predict where the 'jump' occurs for successive ionization energies. (For example, does the jump occur between the first and second ionization energies, the second and third, or the third and fourth?) a. Be b. N c. O d. Li
Problem 76
Consider this set of ionization energies. IE1 = 578 kJ>mol IE2 = 1820 kJ>mol IE3 = 2750 kJ>mol IE4 = 11,600 kJ>mol To which third-period element do these ionization values belong?
Problem 77a
Choose the element with the more negative (more exothermic) electron affinity from each pair. a. Na or Rb
Problem 79
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. c. Cl or O
Problem 80
Choose the more metallic element from each pair. a. Sb or Pb b. K or Ge c. Ge or Sb d. As or Sn
Problem 81
Arrange these elements in order of increasing metallic character: Fr, Sb, In, S, Ba, Se.
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Back