Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Sn or Si b. Br or Ga c. Sn or Bi d. Se or Sn
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
Chapter 9, Problem 62
Arrange these elements in order of decreasing atomic radius: Cs, Pb, Sb, Se, S.
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Identify the periodic trend for atomic radius: Atomic radius generally increases as you move down a group and decreases as you move across a period from left to right.
Locate each element on the periodic table: Cs (Cesium), Pb (Lead), Sb (Antimony), Se (Selenium), and S (Sulfur).
Determine the group and period for each element: Cs is in Group 1, Period 6; Pb is in Group 14, Period 6; Sb is in Group 15, Period 5; Se is in Group 16, Period 4; S is in Group 16, Period 3.
Compare the elements based on their positions: Elements in higher periods generally have larger atomic radii. Elements in the same period decrease in atomic radius from left to right.
Arrange the elements in order of decreasing atomic radius based on their positions and periodic trends.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Radius
Atomic radius is a measure of the size of an atom, typically defined as the distance from the nucleus to the outermost electron shell. It generally increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, while it decreases across a period from left to right due to increased nuclear charge, which pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in the properties of elements as you move across or down the periodic table. Key trends include atomic radius, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps in predicting the behavior of elements, including their size and reactivity.
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Periodic Trends
Group and Period Position
Elements are organized in groups (columns) and periods (rows) in the periodic table. Elements in the same group share similar properties and have the same number of valence electrons, while elements in the same period have the same number of electron shells. This organization is crucial for understanding atomic size, as elements in lower periods generally have larger atomic radii.
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