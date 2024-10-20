Problem 9.45b
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cu
Problem 22
Which of the transition elements in the first transition series have anomalous electron configurations?
Problem 39
Write the full electron configuration for each element. a. Si b. O c. K d. Ne
Problem 41
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. N b. F c. Mg d. Al
Problem 42a
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S
Problem 42b
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. b. Ca
Problem 42c
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. c. Ne
Problem 43b
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. b. Ge
Problem 43c
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Zr
Problem 45a
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li
Problem 45b
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. b. [Ar] 4s23d2
Problem 45c
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br
Problem 46
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr
Problem 47a
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. five valence electrons
Problem 47b
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 4p electrons
Problem 47c
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. three 3d electrons
Problem 47d
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels
Problem 48a
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. three valence electrons
Problem 48b
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. four 3p electrons
Problem 48c
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. six 3p electrons
Problem 48d
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and no 3p electrons
Problem 49b
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Cs
Problem 50
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. Which elements do you expect to lose electrons in chemical reactions? Which do you expect to gain electrons? a. Al b. Sn c. Br d. Se
Problem 51a
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 51b
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 52a
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 52b
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 53
According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge
Problem 54
According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm
Problem 55
Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?
