Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.9 - Periodic Properties of the ElementsProblem 57c
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 9, Problem 57c

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? c. O

Verified Solution
Video duration:
0m:0s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone. Today, we have the following problem if core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge and the valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all. What would be the effect of nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? So recall that our effect of nuclear charge is equal to the following. We have Z which represents the number of protons. We subtract that by the number of core electrons. So oxygen on the periodic table is in group six and its atomic number is eight. So since Z represents protons, we have eight protons for our oxygen and then subtract that by the core electrons. And to do that or to determine what the core electrons are, we simply take the atomic number and we subtract that by the number of valence electrons, we said oxygen and an atomic number of eight and the valance electrons was six. So that equals two. So we have eight minus two or six and that gives us Andrew B as our final answer overall, I hope this helped. And until next time
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.

1692
views
Textbook Question

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? a. K

628
views
Textbook Question

If core electrons completely shielded valence electrons from nuclear charge (i.e., if each core electron reduced nuclear charge by 1 unit) and if valence electrons did not shield one another from nuclear charge at all, what would be the effective nuclear charge experienced by the valence electrons of each atom? b. Ca

527
views
Textbook Question

In Section 3.6, we estimated the effective nuclear charge on beryllium's valence electrons to be slightly greater than 2+. What would a similar treatment predict for the effective nuclear charge on boron's valence electrons? Would you expect the effective nuclear charge to be different for boron's 2s electrons compared to its 2p electron? In what way? (Hint: Consider the shape of the 2p orbital compared to that of the 2s orbital.)

1059
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Al or In b. Si or N c. P or Pb d. Si or Cl

1732
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Choose the larger atom in each pair. a. Sn or Si b. Br or Ga c. Sn or Bi d. Se or Sn

715
views