Chapter 9, Problem 53
According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge
Video transcript
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
According to Coulomb's law, rank the interactions between charged particles from lowest potential energy to highest potential energy. a. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm b. a 2+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 100 pm c. a 1+ charge and a 1+ charge separated by 100 pm d. a 1+ charge and a 1- charge separated by 200 pm
Which experience a greater effective nuclear charge: the valence electrons in beryllium or the valence electrons in nitrogen? Why?
Arrange the atoms according to decreasing effective nuclear charge experienced by their valence electrons: S, Mg, Al, Si.